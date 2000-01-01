Woodcut in Sydney
About
Located on the first level of the luxurious Crown Sydney skyscraper in Barangaroo. The concept of chefs Ross and Sunny Luliano is built around four open kitchens where food is prepared using wood, charcoal, and steam. They serve premium dry-aged Wagyu steaks and rare grilled seafood.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Level 1/1 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30
Sunday12:00 - 20:30