Catalina in Sydney
About
An iconic and elegant restaurant on the shores of Rose Bay. Open since 1994, the restaurant offers Mediterranean fine dining, the freshest Sydney Rock oysters, and a wine list of over 800 items. Guests can access the restaurant by yacht or seaplane.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Lyne Park, 596F New South Head Rd, Rose Bay NSW 2029
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00