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Catalina in Sydney

Catalina

About

An iconic and elegant restaurant on the shores of Rose Bay. Open since 1994, the restaurant offers Mediterranean fine dining, the freshest Sydney Rock oysters, and a wine list of over 800 items. Guests can access the restaurant by yacht or seaplane.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Lyne Park, 596F New South Head Rd, Rose Bay NSW 2029
+61293710555

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00