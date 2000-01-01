Bennelong in Sydney
About
Located right inside the Sydney Opera House. Chef Peter Gilmore offers avant-garde Australian cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 20:30
Tuesday17:30 - 20:30
Wednesday17:30 - 20:30
Thursday17:30 - 20:30
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 20:30