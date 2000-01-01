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RU

Bennelong in Sydney

Bennelong

About

Located right inside the Sydney Opera House. Chef Peter Gilmore offers avant-garde Australian cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000
+61292408000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 20:30
Tuesday17:30 - 20:30
Wednesday17:30 - 20:30
Thursday17:30 - 20:30
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 20:30