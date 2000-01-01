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Cafe Sydney in Sydney

Cafe Sydney

About

An elegant restaurant on the roof of the historic Customs House building. It is famous for its terrace with the best view of the Harbour Bridge, its exquisite seafood platters, and its premium wine list.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Level 5 Customs House, 31 Alfred St, Sydney NSW 2000
+61292518683

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 17:00