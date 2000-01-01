Mr. Wong in Sydney
About
A two-story colonial-style Cantonese restaurant tucked away in the backstreets of the CBD (Central Business District). Famous for its duck specialties, premium crab and truffle dim sum, and a lively 1930s Shanghai vibe.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3 Bridge Ln, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30