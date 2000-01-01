We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Mr. Wong in Sydney

Mr. Wong

About

A two-story colonial-style Cantonese restaurant tucked away in the backstreets of the CBD (Central Business District). Famous for its duck specialties, premium crab and truffle dim sum, and a lively 1930s Shanghai vibe.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3 Bridge Ln, Sydney NSW 2000
+61291147317

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30