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RU

Hubert in Sydney

Hubert

About

An atmospheric underground restaurant in the style of post-war Paris. Live jazz, classic French haute cuisine (escargots, duck parfait), and one of the best wine collections in the country.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

15 Bligh St, Sydney NSW 2000
+61283022322

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00