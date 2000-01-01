Hubert in Sydney
About
An atmospheric underground restaurant in the style of post-war Paris. Live jazz, classic French haute cuisine (escargots, duck parfait), and one of the best wine collections in the country.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
15 Bligh St, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00