Aria in Sydney
About
Located on Circular Quay, right at the water's edge. Iconic place of media chef Matt Moran. Huge panoramic windows, flawless Wagyu steaks, and rare Australian seafood.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:30
Tuesday17:00 - 22:30
Wednesday17:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:00