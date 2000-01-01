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Aria in Sydney

Aria

About

Located on Circular Quay, right at the water's edge. Iconic place of media chef Matt Moran. Huge panoramic windows, flawless Wagyu steaks, and rare Australian seafood.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000
+61292402255

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:30
Tuesday17:00 - 22:30
Wednesday17:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:00