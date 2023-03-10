Luxury apartments in Venice
Venice offers an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in the world. Elegant residences overlooking historic canals and beautifully restored apartments in centuries-old palazzi allow you to experience the city with comfort, privacy, and timeless Italian charm.
Selected Luxury Apartments
Every property we recommend is chosen to provide a seamless balance between comfort, location, and quality. Our portfolio includes residences suited to both extended stays and shorter visits. Our selection features:
- Elegant apartments in highly desirable residential areas.
- Spacious homes with refined interiors and premium finishes.
- Comfortable residences with privacy and modern conveniences.
- Comprehensive support throughout every stage of the transaction.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Owning property in Venice comes with unique considerations, and our local support helps simplify every stage of your experience. We coordinate practical services while ensuring your residence receives consistent professional attention. We can assist with:
- Personal concierge services tailored to your preferences.
- Private water transfers and chauffeur arrangements on the mainland.
- Guidance during property purchases and investments.
- Ongoing care and management of your residence.
The best locations
Venice offers a residential experience unlike anywhere else in the world. We focus on neighborhoods where historic elegance, privacy, and authentic Venetian character remain beautifully preserved.
- San Marco — prestigious residences close to Venice's iconic landmarks.
- Dorsoduro — elegant apartments surrounded by galleries, canals, and quiet streets.
- Cannaregio — refined homes offering a more private residential atmosphere.
- Giudecca — exclusive waterfront properties with panoramic lagoon views.
Choosing the right district allows you to experience Venice beyond the traditional tourist routes.
Why choose us
Venice offers a truly distinctive residential market where every property has its own history and character. Our role is to simplify the search by combining local expertise with a thoughtful and highly personalized approach.
- Carefully selected residences in Venice's most prestigious and authentic neighborhoods.
- Tailored recommendations that reflect your lifestyle and future plans.
- Professional assistance throughout every stage of the transaction.
- Confidential service built on trust, discretion, and attention to detail.
Services for property owners
Owning property in Venice means preserving a residence with lasting character and unique appeal. We provide discreet support that helps owners protect their investment while ensuring every operational detail is handled with care. Our services include:
- International promotion focused on discerning buyers and tenants.
- Selection of reliable clients who appreciate premium historic residences.
- Coordination of documentation and transaction processes.
- Ongoing property management designed to maintain condition, reputation, and long-term value.
Guarantee of transaction security
Historic properties and premium residences require particular attention throughout every transaction. We carefully verify documentation, coordinate legal procedures, and help ensure every stage is completed with complete transparency. We provide:
- Independent legal assessment of every selected property.
- Verification of ownership history and supporting documentation.
- Preparation and review of contracts in accordance with Italian regulations.
- Professional support from the first consultation through completion.
Every property has its own story. Our responsibility is to ensure yours begins with a secure and professionally managed transaction.