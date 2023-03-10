Luxury cars for rent in Venice
While Venice’s historic centre is defined by its waterways, a premium car becomes invaluable for comfortable travel across the mainland and throughout the Veneto region. It is a practical choice for business itineraries, transfers, and journeys continuing beyond the city.
What we offer
The vehicle is selected according to how it will actually be used. Different options are available for independent driving, private transfers, and itineraries that require a dedicated chauffeur.
- Refined executive sedans are well suited to airport transfers, hotel journeys, and travel around the mainland.
- Porsche and other performance-oriented models offer a more engaging option for independent regional drives.
- Spacious SUVs provide greater comfort when travelling with several passengers and luggage.
- Chauffeur service can cover a single transfer, several hours, or a full day with a flexible schedule.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
Travel involving Venice and the surrounding region benefits from careful transportation planning. Chauffeur service connects different parts of an itinerary without unnecessary changes or self-managed transfers.
- Airport collection in Venice followed by a direct transfer to your mainland hotel or onward accommodation.
- Private journeys between Venice, Padua, Verona, and other regional destinations.
- Chauffeur transportation can be arranged for specific parts of an itinerary where comfort and punctuality matter most.
Additional services
The vehicle service is particularly useful when a stay extends beyond the historic centre. Additional arrangements make it possible to combine time in Venice with private travel across the wider region.
- Bespoke Veneto routes featuring wineries, private villas, and smaller towns.
- Premium vehicles for weddings, photo sessions, and cultural productions.
- Coordinated road travel to Lake Garda and other destinations in Northern Italy.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Particular attention is given to the vehicle before the journey even begins. Cars are regularly serviced and checked before rental, ensuring that clients receive reliable and properly prepared transport.
Rent for special occasions
In Venice, the way you arrive can become part of the experience, especially for an important evening or private occasion.
- Opera, concerts, and cultural events.
- Formal dinners and private celebrations.
- Journeys between Venice and prestigious venues in the surrounding area.
- Important occasions where elegance and comfort matter from the very beginning.
A premium vehicle can set the tone for the entire day before the main event even begins.