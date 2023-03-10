Luxury villas in Venice
Some homes possess an atmosphere that design alone could never recreate. History, light, water, and the feeling of living within a work of art become part of the experience itself.
What we offer
Venetian living follows a rhythm of its own, with architecture, water, and history woven into everyday life. For that reason, residences with genuine character and irreplaceable period details hold particular appeal.
- Historic properties retaining original interiors and decorative features.
- Private rentals for romantic escapes, cultural journeys, and extended stays.
- Elegant homes suitable for entertaining and intimate private occasions.
- Properties for acquisition as personal residences or long-term assets.
- Selected homes with terraces, courtyards, or views across canals and the lagoon.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Venetian residences call for a different definition of luxury, where heritage, views, water access, and architectural character matter as much as scale.
- Dorsoduro — aristocratic palazzi, an artistic atmosphere, and a quieter pace of life.
- San Marco — historic grandeur surrounded by Venice’s most celebrated cultural landmarks.
- Giudecca — greater privacy, open lagoon views, and a distinctive island setting.
- Lido — gardens, private villas, and direct access to the Adriatic in a greener environment.
Additional services
The lagoon and artistic heritage call for discreet arrangements that preserve the intimate character of a Venetian experience.
- Private boat and yacht excursions across the lagoon and surrounding islands.
- Personal guides for museums, historic palaces, and private cultural routes.
- Intimate dinners, wine tastings, and bespoke occasions.
- Personal concierge support for cultural events and sought-after dining.
Why choose us
The experience takes on a different quality when culture and gastronomy are explored at a calm, entirely personal pace.
- Private boat excursions, cultural itineraries, and access to selected events can be arranged.
- Restaurants, wine experiences, and artistic programmes are chosen around individual preferences.
- A dedicated manager oversees additional arrangements and remains available throughout the stay.
Services for villa owners
Historic residences call for a more delicate management model, one that protects the identity of the property while supporting its marketing and rental potential.
- Marketing centred on architecture, heritage, and the defining qualities of the property.
- Coordination of interiors, household staff, and ongoing maintenance.
- Rental management for international guests seeking an exceptional private stay.
Transaction security guarantee
With historic property, the agreement should protect not only the financial interests of the parties but also the residence itself.
- Clear requirements concerning interiors, furnishings, and decorative features.
- Review of deposits and liability for potential damage.
- Contractual documentation tailored to the specific character of the residence.