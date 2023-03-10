Luxury yachts for rent in Venice
Water is inseparable from the character of the city, and a private yacht offers one of the most intimate ways to experience it. Cruise through the lagoon, explore the islands, or host an elegant private occasion away from the busiest routes.
What we offer
Private boating opens a different perspective on the lagoon, connecting Venice with its islands, waterways, and historic waterfronts.
- Yachts and private boats with captain and crew.
- Excursions to Murano, Burano, Torcello, and other island destinations.
- Evening cruises with dinner and views of Venice illuminated after dark.
- Vessels for romantic outings, photo sessions, and intimate celebrations.
The itinerary can centre around a particular island, occasion, or time of day.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Venice calls for a lighter kind of luxury: an aperitivo on deck, soft evening light, a glass of prosecco before dinner. Everything practical stays quietly in the hands of the crew.
- Italian aperitivi, fresh bites, and dishes served at the pace of the guests.
- Flowers, candles, and an elegant table setting arranged for a special evening.
- Boarding, docking, and disembarkation handled without drawing attention away from the experience.
Additional services
A day on the water can become part of a wider Italian itinerary, with an island stop, a private tasting, or dinner afterwards. There is no need to fill every hour; a few carefully chosen experiences can give the day its entire character.
- Private island drop-offs with tailored arrangements for walks and selected visits.
- Italian wine, cheese, seafood, and regional speciality tastings.
- An aperitivo service featuring cicchetti and crafted cocktails for an evening cruise.
- An intimate concert or live musical performance for a special occasion.
Routes and destinations
Venice is best experienced through the lagoon, where short passages connect islands with distinctly different personalities. A private charter can remain close to the historic centre or devote the day to Murano, Burano, Torcello, and the Lido.
- The Grand Canal and Giudecca — palazzi, historic façades, and the perspective of St Mark’s Square from the water.
- Murano — the traditional home of Venetian glassmaking, easily combined with a wider lagoon itinerary.
- Burano and Torcello — brightly coloured houses give way to the quieter, historic atmosphere of Torcello.
- The Lido and southern lagoon — open waters leading towards Adriatic beaches and quiet coastal hamlets.
Yachts for special occasions
The lagoon allows important occasions to unfold at Venice’s own pace, with the water becoming an integral part of the setting. Smaller gatherings benefit particularly from carefully considered details.
- Plan an intimate dinner for two followed by an evening cruise through the lagoon.
- Welcome wedding guests aboard for a private evening moving between the islands with dinner on board.
- Photograph a fashion collection, jewellery, or personal project against Venice’s distinctive architecture.
The lagoon offers a rare sense of privacy even in one of the world’s most recognisable destinations.