Lasarte в Barcelona
О месте
A three-star Michelin restaurant by renowned chef Martín Berasategui, offering an exquisite menu that blends contemporary and traditional flavors. The elegant setting and exceptional service make it a top choice for fine dining in Barcelona. Cuisine: Contemporary European
Особенности
Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Контакты
Carrer de Mallorca, 259, Eixample, 08008 Barcelona
Дополнительно
ГРАФИК РАБОТЫ
Среда13:00 - 21:30
Четверг13:00 - 21:30
Пятница13:00 - 21:30
Суббота13:00 - 21:30