Natural History Museum in Venice
About
The Venice Natural History Museum, located in the picturesque Santa Croce district, houses unique paleontological and zoological collections showcasing the richness of the region’s nature: its grand halls feature rare fossils, minerals, and preserved animals of great scientific and historical significance, making it an ideal place to explore ancient life and the biodiversity of Venice.
Contacts
Salizada del Fontego dei Turchi, 1730, 30135 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00