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The Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice

The Gallerie dell'Accademia

About

A jewel of Venice, where masterpieces of the Venetian school are housed within the walls of an ancient monastery: paintings by Titian, Bellini, Tintoretto, and Giorgione. The halls are filled with the warm light from the canal, bringing the paintings to life with the vibrant colors and profound emotion of the Renaissance. An ideal place for a tranquil immersion in art.

Contacts

Calle della Carità, 1050, 30123 Venezia VE
+390415222247

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00