The Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice
About
A jewel of Venice, where masterpieces of the Venetian school are housed within the walls of an ancient monastery: paintings by Titian, Bellini, Tintoretto, and Giorgione. The halls are filled with the warm light from the canal, bringing the paintings to life with the vibrant colors and profound emotion of the Renaissance. An ideal place for a tranquil immersion in art.
Contacts
Calle della Carità, 1050, 30123 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 19:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00