The Museo Correr in Venice

About

The Correr Museum is located in St. Mark’s Square and is dedicated to the history and art of Venice from the Middle Ages to the 19th century. Its collection includes ancient sculptures, a hall of antique globes and maps, as well as works by Venetian painters such as Carpaccio, Canaletto, and Veronese. In addition, the museum features the interiors of the Napoleonic apartments and an exhibition that tells about the everyday life of the Venetian aristocracy.