Ca' Pesaro in Venice
About
An elegant palace on the Grand Canal that blends the splendor of Venetian Baroque with the role of a modern museum houses one of the most important collections of 19th–20th century Italian art, including works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, making it an ideal place to discover a different Venice—bold, innovative, and rich in artistic experimentation.
Contacts
C. del Tentor, 2076, 30135 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00