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Ca' Pesaro in Venice

Ca' Pesaro

About

An elegant palace on the Grand Canal that blends the splendor of Venetian Baroque with the role of a modern museum houses one of the most important collections of 19th–20th century Italian art, including works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele, making it an ideal place to discover a different Venice—bold, innovative, and rich in artistic experimentation.

Contacts

C. del Tentor, 2076, 30135 Venezia VE
+39041721127

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00