The Museo Storico Navale in Venice
About
A place where the city’s maritime history and its famous republic come to life. Here you can see ship models, navigational instruments, weapons, and other exhibits related to seafaring and the navy. The museum is especially interesting for those who want to experience how Venice served as a major maritime center for centuries.
Contacts
Riva S. Biasio, 2148, 30122 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00