The Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice

About

The famous modern art museum in Venice, located in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni on the Grand Canal. It houses the personal collection of the American patron Peggy Guggenheim, featuring masterpieces of the 20th century. The museum displays works by Picasso, Léger, Severini, Mondrian, Kandinsky, Miró, Klee, Ernst, Magritte, Dalí, and other artists.