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The Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice

The Peggy Guggenheim Collection

About

The famous modern art museum in Venice, located in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni on the Grand Canal. It houses the personal collection of the American patron Peggy Guggenheim, featuring masterpieces of the 20th century. The museum displays works by Picasso, Léger, Severini, Mondrian, Kandinsky, Miró, Klee, Ernst, Magritte, Dalí, and other artists.

Contacts

Dorsoduro, 701, 30123 Venezia VE
+390412405411

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00