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Ca' Rezzonico in Venice

Ca' Rezzonico

About

An exquisite example of Venetian Baroque, where every hall breathes the atmosphere of 18th-century aristocratic luxury. Magnificent frescoes by Tiepolo, antique chandeliers, and authentic interiors vividly recreate the life of the Venetian nobility in an era of carnivals and secret intrigues. The visit concludes with a view from the upper terrace overlooking the canal and a picturesque garden.

Contacts

Sestiere Dorsoduro, 3136, 30123 Venezia VE
+390412410100

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00