Punta della Dogana in Venice
About
Located on a point between the Grand Canal and the lagoon, this museum is housed in a former customs building and presents the contemporary art collection of François Pinault; its defining feature is the stunning view of San Giorgio Maggiore and the way the artworks interact with the historic setting, turning the classic Venetian landscape beyond the large windows into part of the art itself.
Contacts
Dorsoduro, 2, 30123 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00