Venissa in Venice
About
A one-Michelin-starred restaurant located on the island of Mazzorbo in the Venetian Lagoon. It is renowned for its contemporary cuisine, inspired by Venice itself, using local herbs, vegetables from its own gardens, and seafood from the lagoon.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Fondamenta di Santa Caterina, 3, 30142 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 20:45
Thursday12:30 - 20:45
Friday12:30 - 20:45
Saturday12:30 - 20:45
Sunday12:30 - 20:45