Experimental Cocktail Club in Venice
About
A stylish speakeasy bar hidden behind a concealed door in the lobby of Il Palazzo Experimental in the quiet Dorsoduro district. It blends Venetian charm with modern mixology, offering signature cocktails made with local ingredients, Italian spirits, and seasonal recipes in an atmosphere with jewel tones and marble accents. The venue is perfect for those who appreciate refined drinks after exploring the city.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Fondamenta Zattere Al Ponte Lungo, 1410, 30123 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 01:00
Thursday18:30 - 01:00
Friday18:30 - 02:00
Saturday18:30 - 02:00
Sunday18:30 - 01:00