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Harry’s Bar in Venice

Harry’s Bar

About

A legendary bar-restaurant in Venice, opened in 1931 by Giuseppe Cipriani and known as the birthplace of the Bellini cocktail and carpaccio. It has attracted celebrities and lovers of classic style for nearly a century, combining a historic atmosphere with premium cuisine and drinks.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Calle Vallaresso, 1323, 30124 Venezia VE
+390415285777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00