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Ombra del Leone in Venice

Ombra del Leone

About

A restaurant with a bar in Venice, located on the terrace of the historic Palazzo Ca’ Giustinian, offering panoramic views of the Grand Canal and the church of San Giorgio Maggiore. It provides an oasis of calm away from the crowds near St. Mark’s, combining Venetian cuisine, cocktails, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Sestiere San Marco 1364, 30124 Venezia VE
+390412413519

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00