Ombra del Leone in Venice
About
A restaurant with a bar in Venice, located on the terrace of the historic Palazzo Ca’ Giustinian, offering panoramic views of the Grand Canal and the church of San Giorgio Maggiore. It provides an oasis of calm away from the crowds near St. Mark’s, combining Venetian cuisine, cocktails, and a relaxed atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Sestiere San Marco 1364, 30124 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00