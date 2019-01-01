Terrazza Aperol in Venice
About
A modern bar-restaurant by the Aperol brand, located in a historic Venetian palace on Campo Santo Stefano, near the Accademia Bridge. It is especially known for serving Aperol Spritz paired with Venetian snacks, both on the open terrace and in cozy interiors with a signature orange ambiance.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Campo Santo Stefano, 2776, 30124 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00