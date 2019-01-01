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Terrazza Aperol in Venice

Terrazza Aperol

About

A modern bar-restaurant by the Aperol brand, located in a historic Venetian palace on Campo Santo Stefano, near the Accademia Bridge. It is especially known for serving Aperol Spritz paired with Venetian snacks, both on the open terrace and in cozy interiors with a signature orange ambiance.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Campo Santo Stefano, 2776, 30124 Venezia VE
+3904130183

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00