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RU

Il Mercante in Venice

Il Mercante

About

A premium cocktail bar in Venice, perfect for those who appreciate refined drinks in a historic setting. It is located in a building that once housed an 1870s café in the San Polo district and offers unique cocktails with a modern approach to mixology.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Calle al Ponte de la Guerra, 523, 30124 Venezia VE, Италия
+390415285185

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00