Skyline Rooftop Bar in Venice
About
An exclusive rooftop bar on the 8th floor of the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice on Giudecca Island, offering panoramic views of Venice and the Giudecca Canal. It is ideal for sunset aperitifs or evening gatherings with live music and refined cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Giudecca, 810, 30133 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00