We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Skyline Rooftop Bar in Venice

Skyline Rooftop Bar

About

An exclusive rooftop bar on the 8th floor of the Hilton Molino Stucky Venice on Giudecca Island, offering panoramic views of Venice and the Giudecca Canal. It is ideal for sunset aperitifs or evening gatherings with live music and refined cocktails.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Giudecca, 810, 30133 Venezia VE
+390412723316

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00