Caffè Florian in Venice
About
The oldest café in Italy, located in St. Mark’s Square under the arcades of the Procuratie Nuove, offers the ambiance of an 18th-century Venetian aristocratic salon with frescoes, velvet armchairs, and ornate stucco, serving coffee and hot chocolate prepared according to traditional recipes, while live orchestras entertain guests on the square during summer evenings.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
P.za San Marco, 57, 30124 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 23:00
Tuesday09:00 - 23:00
Wednesday09:00 - 23:00
Thursday09:00 - 23:00
Friday09:00 - 23:00
Saturday09:00 - 23:00
Sunday09:00 - 23:00