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RU

Time Social Bar in Venice

Time Social Bar

About

A cozy premium cocktail bar in Venice focused on seasonal drinks and Venetian cicchetti, popular among both locals and tourists for its relaxed atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Rio Terà Farsetti, 1414, 30121 Venezia VE
+393383636951

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00