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RU

Hostaria Osottoosopra in Venice

Hostaria Osottoosopra

About

A cozy restaurant in Venice that perfectly combines authentic Venetian cuisine with a warm, romantic atmosphere in a historic building by the canal.

Features

Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Santa Croce, 164, 30135 Venezia VE
+393338027830

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00