Hostaria Osottoosopra in Venice
About
A cozy restaurant in Venice that perfectly combines authentic Venetian cuisine with a warm, romantic atmosphere in a historic building by the canal.
Features
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Santa Croce, 164, 30135 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00