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Dama Restaurant in Venice

Dama Restaurant

About

An intimate gastronomic restaurant in Venice featuring modern Italian cuisine, a delicate balance of flavors, and a refined, tranquil atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Fondamenta Savorgnan, 461, 30121 Venezia VE
+390410986297

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 22:00
Tuesday12:30 - 22:00
Wednesday12:30 - 22:00
Thursday12:30 - 22:00
Friday12:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:30 - 22:00