Alle Corone in Venice
About
An elegant restaurant in Venice, located inside the Hotel Ai Reali di Venezia, between the Rialto and the San Marco area. It is known today for its Venetian cuisine, emphasis on seasonal produce and its view of a romantic canal.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Hotel Ai Reali, Calle Seconda de la Fava, 5527, 30122 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:00
Tuesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:30