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RU

Alle Corone in Venice

Alle Corone

About

An elegant restaurant in Venice, located inside the Hotel Ai Reali di Venezia, between the Rialto and the San Marco area. It is known today for its Venetian cuisine, emphasis on seasonal produce and its view of a romantic canal.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Hotel Ai Reali, Calle Seconda de la Fava, 5527, 30122 Venezia VE
+390415232222

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:00
Tuesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:30