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Wistèria in Venice

Wistèria

About

A cozy, fireplace-filled Michelin-starred restaurant in Venice, where modern Italian cuisine meets the quiet atmosphere of the old town. Glicinia offers modern Italian cuisine with a Venetian twist and seasonal ingredients. Situated along a quiet canal, the restaurant features seasonal outdoor seating beneath the wisteria.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

San Polo 2908, 30125 Venezia VE
+390415243373

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 21:00
Tuesday19:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00