Ristorante Quadri in Venice
About
The legendary Michelin-starred temple of gastronomy in Piazza San Marco, where since 1830 Venetian classics have been elevated to the Olympus of modern cuisine at the hands of the Alajmo family. This is not just a restaurant, but a symphony of tastes and views.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
P.za San Marco, 123, 30124 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00