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Ristorante Quadri in Venice

Ristorante Quadri

About

The legendary Michelin-starred temple of gastronomy in Piazza San Marco, where since 1830 Venetian classics have been elevated to the Olympus of modern cuisine at the hands of the Alajmo family. This is not just a restaurant, but a symphony of tastes and views.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

P.za San Marco, 123, 30124 Venezia VE
+390415222105

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00