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Ristorante Glam - Enrico Bartolini in Venice

Ristorante Glam - Enrico Bartolini

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant in Venice located at Palazzo Venart, awarded two Michelin stars. Cuisine: modern creative, with a focus on Venetian products and seasonal ingredients.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Calle Tron, 1961, 30135 Venezia VE
+390415235676

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday12:30 - 22:00
Thursday12:30 - 22:00
Friday12:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:30 - 22:00