Ristorante Glam - Enrico Bartolini in Venice
About
A Michelin-starred restaurant in Venice located at Palazzo Venart, awarded two Michelin stars. Cuisine: modern creative, with a focus on Venetian products and seasonal ingredients.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Calle Tron, 1961, 30135 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday12:30 - 22:00
Thursday12:30 - 22:00
Friday12:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:30 - 22:00