Ristorante Local in Venice
About
A Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant in Venice, renowned for its nouvelle cuisine, it emphasizes local seasonal ingredients, creative techniques, and warm hospitality in a contemporary setting.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Salizada dei Greci, 3303, 30122 Venezia VE
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00