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RU

Ristorante Local in Venice

Ristorante Local

About

A Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant in Venice, renowned for its nouvelle cuisine, it emphasizes local seasonal ingredients, creative techniques, and warm hospitality in a contemporary setting.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Salizada dei Greci, 3303, 30122 Venezia VE
+390412411128

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00