Profile
RU

Enjoy worldwide services & personal manager support

Unlock infinite options with our personal lifestyle manager

Open Access

  • YOUR PERSONAL ASSISTANT IS ALWAYSIN TOUCH AND READY TO HELP

  • WE WORK IN THE LARGEST CITIESOF THE WORLD

  • WE HANDLE THE MOST DIFFICULT TASKS

  • WE MAINTAIN A HIGH LEVEL OF SERVICEFOR THE MOST DEMANDING CUSTOMERS

  • WE OFFER INVITATIONS TO PRIVATE EVENTSAND EVENTS AROUND THE WORLD.

Our Team

OUR TEAM

They are creative and responsible specialists with extensive experience in premium concierge services.

DIGITAL CARD VERSENTLY

Get access to your personal manager. After payment, you will have access to your personal assistant's contacts and convenient communication options

$ 200

ACCESS FOR 10 REQUESTS WITH NO TIME LIMIT

PAY FOR ACCESS

Contacts and convenient communication options

THE VERSENTLY MOBILE APP

In our mobile application, you can organize exclusive leisure activities accompanied by models of various formats: dinner at a restaurant, playing golf, going to the theater. In addition, you will have a “personal assistant” in the dialogues to whom you can contact for any question.

download The App

BLOG ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE

Our review of the most vibrant city locations, world-class restaurants and luxury cars.

watch All
InstagramTelegramWhatsApp
Address
Dubai, ABRAJ Center, office 404-85